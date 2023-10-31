Breast Cancer Awareness: When Should You Start Screening? An Oncologist’s PSA

Video Producer/Editor: Garima Sadhwani

Breast cancer accounts for 13.5 percent of all cancer cases in India. It also accounts for almost 11 percent of cancer-related deaths in the country, according to data from the 2020 Globocan study.

These figures are concerning. Especially considering that the American Cancer Society had in 2017 stated that 50-70 percent cases of breast cancer are preventable if "risk-reducing" behaviour and lifestyle changes are adopted by people.