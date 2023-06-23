Book Excerpt: Kavita Devgan’s Ultimate Guide to Fuss-Free Healthy Cooking

Book: 500 Easy Delicious Healthy Recipes

Author: Kavita Devgan

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Do you end up skipping breakfast because it's just too much of a hassle in the morning? Do you often order in because you can't find the time to cook elaborate meals that are satisfying? Do you struggle to eat healthy?

Nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan's latest offering 500 Easy, Delicious, Healthy Recipes might just be what you need to jump-start your journey towards healthy living with minimal fuss.

Here's an excerpt from the book: