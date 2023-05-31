Make Your Breakfast Effortless: Quick & Cooling Options to Beat the Heat

Fruit With Yoghurt

To make this perfect hot weather breakfast: just chop some fruits and add to a bowl of cold yoghurt.

Most fruits have high water content, so will help maintain your body fluid (which is lost rapidly in the heat) and yogurt is a cooling food. My vote goes to bananas as they are a rich source of potassium, which helps to regulate body fluid lost through excessive sweating and are thus extremely cooling.

Simple Fruit Salad

To make the dressing, combine honey, orange juice, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, a pinch each of poppy seeds, salt, and mustard in a jar with a tight lid; cover and shake well. Toss an apple and banana with juice from 1 lemon (to prevent the fruit from turning brown).

Now combine the fruit, few raisins, and almonds (that have been soaked in water overnight and peeled) in a bowl. Add the dressing, and a tbsp of any roasted seeds, stir gently, spread on red leaf lettuce and dig in.

Perfect Cooling Sandwich

This quick to make sandwich is a perfect mix of cooling cucumber, mint, and yoghurt. Take hung curd, add salt, pepper, some chopped mint leaves, and apply as a paste on two slices of bread. Then put thin slices of cucumber in between and chill in the fridge for a while before having.