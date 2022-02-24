10 Zinc-Rich Food Items That Can Be a Part of Your Daily Diet

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, zinc helps the immune system and the metabolic system to function properly.

Zinc also helps heal wounds and maintain the sense of taste and smell. It is important for women to consume at least 8 mg of zinc and for men to consume 11 mg of the mineral to maintain a healthy body.

The body can't really store or produce the nutrient. Therefore, it is important that you keep eating food rich in zinc to maintain a healthy functioning body. Here are the top 10 food items that are rich in zinc.