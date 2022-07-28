Hormonal Acne and Diet: Dietary Tips To Manage Hormonal Acne

As far as the location is concerned, acne can occur in any part of the body but has been prominently found in the areas that are rich in oil producing glands called sebaceous glands.

Sebaceous glands are greatly influenced by hormonal changes and that's the reason why acne are commonly termed as hormonal acne. Sebaceous glands are mainly found on body parts like the chest, face, upper arms, and neck and that is why these areas are often found to be prone to acne.

Acne can have disastrous effects on your life including emotional stress, lack of confidence, social withdrawal, disfiguring caused due to permanent scarring, and many more.