'60-65 Libraries Shut Overnight': In Delhi's Medical Hub, Students Left in Limbo

According to the locals, the overnight sealing of the basement-libraries is a direct response to the tragic incident that happened in Old Rajinder Nagar.

"I saw some municipality officials come here and take note of the basement libraries in the area. They have sealed them from inside," Jai Bahadur, a security guard in one of the buildings in the area, alleges to The Quint.

Others in the area believe that most of the libraries were pre-emptively closed down by the owners themselves – fearing a crackdown by the MCD, like in other parts of the city. The Quint couldn't independently verify either of the claims.

However, responding to The Quint over a text message, an MCD official confirmed that the area was inspected, and that show cause notices have been issued to the libraries operating out of basements. "Basement is not allowed for running a library or reading hall. It can only be used for household storage," he adds.