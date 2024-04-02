Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: 'Not Convinced by Apology', Says Supreme Court

Baba Ramdev Misleading Ads case in Supreme Court
Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the managing directors of Patanjali Ayurved Limited appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 2 April, in connection with a showcause notice that was issued to them by the apex court for continuing to publish misleading advertisements.
While hearing the plea filed by the Indian Medical Association seeking action against Patanjali Ayurved Limited for making unsubstantiated claims and misleading advertisements, the top court said that there is no reply on record to the contempt notice issued on 19 March.
The showcause notice was issued against the company on 19 March for continuing to publish misleading advertisements that violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, as well as the apex court's order.
The bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah then granted Patanjali one last chance to file an affidavit within a week while asking it to "take the contempt seriously."
Several complaints have been filed against Patanjali Ayurved Limited over the last two years for repeatedly printing misleading claims and advertisements to promote their products.
An affidavit filed by the Union Ayush Ministry with the Supreme Court on 19 March indicates that despite serving multiple letters and notices to the State Licencing Authority (SLA) of Uttarakhand, no action was taken against Patanjali Ayurved in the last two years.
Along with the affidavit, the Ministry also attached a letter sent from the Licensing Officer, Ayurvedic and Uniani Services, Uttarakhand on 12 March that read:
The letter or the affidavit doesn't, however, address what actions were taken by the drug inspectors or what follow-up action was taken by the SLA for non-compliance with respect to these letters sent to the drug Inspectors.
The letter stated that a warning was issued to the company after the apex court passed the interim order to immediately stop the advertisements of the relevant medicines on 27 February, and that "further action against the firm will be subject to the order/Judgement of the Honorable SC."
What now?
The state has been given time till 10 April to file a detailed reply of the action taken by them. Both Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have been asked to be present in court on the next date of the hearing as well.
