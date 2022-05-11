Xi Jinping Reportedly Suffers Brain Aneurysm: What Is Cerebral Aneurysm?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly suffering from a brain aneurysm and was hospitalized late 2021, according to ANI.

A brain aneurysm, if left untreated can be potentially fatal. Even as Xi Jinping attempts to stay in power for a historic third term, speculation about his health continues.

So, what is a brain aneurysm? What causes aneurysms? What are the symptoms of a brain aneurysm? And how can you treat it?

We spoke to Dr. Sanjay Saxena, Principal Director & Head of Neurology at Max Hospitals, Delhi.