'Nepal Plane Crash Was a Trigger': What It Means To Live With Fear of Flying

"My main ritual is to freak out, freak out, and freak out, for at least one month before a flight," says Somya Lakhani.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by The Quint)
"I had to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on Monday (16 January) for a work-related meeting. When I received a notification about the Nepal air crash, it mentioned several feared dead. I just froze. I then panic-called my manager and cried, asking him if I could cancel the trip," 30-year-old Swati Jain, who works as a consultant in a Gurugram-based MNC, told FIT.
"I don't think I will be able to fly anytime soon. Not sure if my manager understands this," adds Jain, who was diagnosed with aerophobia – extreme fear of travelling in an airplane – and has been under treatment for the last eight months.
The news of the Nepal crash – where a Yeti Airlines plane with 72 people on board, crashed into a river gorge while landing in Pokhara – has triggered a fresh wave of anxiety in Jain.
Taking a flight comes with some degree of risk – but the chances of being involved in a plane crash are minuscule, shows data. While the Nepal air crash is the first such incident in 2023, there have been six fatal air crashes in 2022 – roughly one in every 4 million flights that take off.
But aerophobia is more common than you might think – with the disorder affecting at least 25 million adults in the US alone.
For Somya Lakhani, a journalist by profession, the fear of flying was triggered when she was a child – when IC 814, en route from Kathmandu in Nepal to New Delhi, was hijacked in 1999. She followed minute-to-minute updates of the incident, and it was etched in her mind.
But it is not always external incidents that trigger aerophobia – turbulent flights, witnessing minor accidents, or losing someone to a mishap may also trigger it.
"I have always been claustrophobic. I remember many years ago, when I was boarding, the air conditioner on the flight was turned off. Later, I learnt that planes do this very often to save fuel. I felt hot, and the air was stuffy – and it triggered a panic attack. Since then, I have internalised that flying is not suitable for my body," narrates Krishnan.
Jain, meanwhile, says that she developed aerophobia only three years ago – after she had a near-death experience on a turbulent flight.
"I am deadly scared of heights – but not when my feet is on the ground and I am in control of the situation. So, I never take the window seat. If I am travelling with my family or best friends, I take the middle seat. Being squished between them gives me a sense of safety. As the flight takes off, I close my eyes and ears as hard as possible – almost like I am curling up. I relax only when the plane is stable."
Out of fear, Lakhani also refrains from using the washroom on a flight or removing her seatbelt before she lands.
Krishnan feels that the more she has under control, the more relaxed she feels.
"I never take a middle seat – because of claustrophobia. I always prefer the aisle. The more I have things under control, the calmer I feel. So, I always pre-book my seat, buy water at the terminal or ask for a bottle as soon as I board. I download tonnes of videos and other content to distract me while I am on the flight," she adds.
Dr Manish Jain, Senior Consultant Psychiatry, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, says people may have mild to extreme aerophobia – with most being able to take a flight with prior preparation.
Dr Gaur says that in his experience, breathing exercises are shown to help a lot of people who have aerophobia – as it does for people who experience panic attacks.
But the most important thing, both experts say, is to seek help – because aerophobia is real, and can make a real difference in the lives of people.
There should also be trust in medication, as certain people are prescribed medicines that help them cope with anxiety.
But battling aerophobia can leave people at a great disadvantage. It may hold them back from opportunities that would otherwise seem to be for granted.
For Jain, who is engaged in consultancy and has to travel for work, taking sudden flights is always a challenge, and more often than not, she has to back out of an opportunity and pass it on to a team member.
"This will be possible only till a certain point in my career, which is why I am taking treatment. If I want to progress and become a manager or a team leader, I cannot keep saying no to opportunities – because of something that is not in my control," says Jain.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)