Adding Power To Your Walk

Walking as an effective, fun and gratifying way to keep fit. If you are underestimating its value then you are possibly losing out on a very effective way to stay fit, and boost your wellness quotient.

Walking is a very convenient, helpful, and easy to follow form of exercise; in fact, there is probably no other form of exercise that is as adaptable and easy to follow as walking. Plus this low impact aerobic activity comes naturally to everyone - you begin in the childhood and carry on forever.

There is no doubt that it delivers immense health paybacks. It’s a great way to feel strong, fit and absolutely in control of your health. Besides being a good cardiovascular workout for building and increasing stamina, improving lung capacity, strengthening the heart, and making the skin and hair look good (thanks to improved blood circulation), walking also improves brain function and memory, and helps lower the risk of depression, and Alzheimer. Finally it is an effective way to source the much needed vitamin D that we need to stay well.



Regular walking is good enough but there are ways to make it pay back even more (and be more exciting too). Read on to know how.