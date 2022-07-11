If You Add Extra Salt To Your Food You're At Risk of Premature Death: Study

Every year, over 1.65 million people die as a result of heart disease caused by eating more than 5 grams of salt each day.
If you use a lot of salt in your food, you’re far more likely to die prematurely, according a study.
Salt elevates blood pressure, which increases the chance of a potentially fatal stroke or heart attack, as well as the risk of cancer, but a new study published in the European Society of Cardiology journal is the first to clearly isolate the influence of salt added to your food during a meal, and differentiate its effects from overall salt consumption.
In a statement to The Guardian, Prof Lu Qi of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, who led the study, said, “To my knowledge, our study is the first to assess the relation between adding salt to foods and premature death."
In the general population, around three out of every hundred adults aged 40 to 69 die prematurely. The present study states that increased risk from adding salt to food frequently is responsible for one in every three of these deaths.
Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans surveyed half a million British people aged 40 to 69. The participants were asked if they added salt to their food, and the answers were: never/rarely, occasionally, usually, or always. They were followed up on after an average of nine years.
Professor Lu Qi's team of researchers considered characteristics that influence death, such as age, weight, gender, smoking and drinking habits, and health issues.
People who ate the most fruit and vegetables had a somewhat lower chance of dying young compared to those who ate the most salt.
Prof Annika Rosengren, a senior researcher at the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, said that while some health advice is straightforward, for example, there being no negative consequences to quitting smoking, other advice tends to have its caveats. There is an ideal level of salt you should consume daily, which means it cannot be completely eliminated from the diet.
It is difficult to declare a uniform "sweet spot" for every individual, but according to the FDA, 2 grams of sodium per day is ideal.
A balanced salt intake with a diet rich in fruits and vegetables should be the goal for this group. Those at high risk of heart disease, on the other hand, should probably dial back their overall salt intake, at least according to the American Heart Association.
