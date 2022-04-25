Spike in Acute Hepatitis in Kids Has Caused at Least 1 Death: WHO

Acute hepatitis is caused by an inflammation in the liver. According to the WHO, it is marked by elevated levels of liver enzymes.

Signs of hepatitis can include gastrointestinal symptoms like,

Abdominal pain

Diarrhoea and vomiting

Jaundice

Fever (in rare cases)

How is acute hepatitis treated?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, there is no cure for hepatitis once it occurs, and treatment focuses on systemic relief and protecting the liver from further damage.

Acute hepatitis in children, in most cases, can resolve itself over time with proper care.

Vaccinating babies against hepatitis A and B is encouraged to prevent infection altogether. There is no vaccine available for hepatitis C, D, and E.