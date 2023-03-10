Ketogenic Diet: 8 Benefits of Following the Keto Diet

studies suggest multiple benefits of the keto diet.
Keto diet has always been the talk of the town. The keto diet is loaded with fat, moderate amount of protein, and nearly no carbohydrates. This diet helps the body force to transition into ketosis. Ketosis is a metabolic state in which the body breaks down the stored fat into molecules called ketone bodies that are the source of energy.
Ketosis occurs when cells do not have any blood sugar due to absence of carbs from the diet. The body does not shift to the process instantaneously and the results of the diet is not same for everyone. The body needs two to four days of restricted carbohydrate to initiate ketosis.
The keto diet can be challenging for people but it has proved to be effective for drug-resistant epilepsy patients. Doctors and nutritionists also recommend keto as an alternative diet for obese patients. Let's know other benefits of Ketogenic diet in detail.
1. Reduces Your Appetite- The biggest challenge of a new diet is hunger. Hunger pangs become frequent during the initial phase of a diet and it can make a person feel miserable thus making them give up on the diet. Keto diet has low carbs that tends to reduce appetite and prevent hunger pangs or overeating thus reducing the calorie intake.
2. Supports Weight Loss- It is a well known fact that low carb diet is an effective and simple way to shed those extra kilos. Research shows that people on keto or low carb diet lose more weight, faster, than those on low-fat diets. This happens because low-carb diets help the body get rid of excess water, lowering insulin levels that result in rapid weight loss in the initial weeks.
3. Increase in Good Cholesterol- ketogenic diet promotes the production of more High-density lipoprotein (HDL) that is considered as “good” cholesterol. The higher your levels of HDL in comparison to LDL lower your risk of heart disease. The absence of carbs and presence of fats is one of the best ways to increase “good” HDL levels.
4. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels- Ketogenic diet or low carb diet can be particularly helpful for people with diabetes and insulin resistance. Research proves that low carbs diet helps lower both blood sugar and insulin levels drastically. People begin a low-carb diet and they require to reduce their insulin dosage by 50% almost immediately. Keto diet helped reduce the medicines for type 2 diabetes patients by 95%. Though make sure you consult a doctor beforehand.
5. Reduces the Risk of Metabolic Syndrome- Metabolic syndrome is a condition that increases the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Symptoms of Metabolic Syndrome include
Abdominal obesity
Elevated blood pressure
Elevated fasting blood sugar levels
High triglycerides
Low “good” HDL cholesterol levels
6. Better Quality Sleep- Research has proved that the keto diet helps improve the quality of sleep. People may experience difficulty in sleeping initially, especially during the first three to five days of the keto diet but once the body gets used to ketosis, it becomes easier to fall asleep. You might get to experience deeper sleep and super refreshed mornings.
7. Higher Energy levels- As mentioned above, keto diet promotes better sleep so you get rid of the sluggish feeling. Though you may feel sluggish and and a bit low on energy in the initial days and it is normal to be in the phase known as “keto flu.” However, after a few days, you will feel more energetic than before.
8. Reduces Acne- Acne is commonly caused due to poor diet including processed food, sugar, refined carbs and these foods alter the balance of gut bacteria and cause blood sugar to rise and fall significantly, affecting the skin negatively. Thus, keto diet with low carbs will help reduce the occurrence of acne which is the main culprit behind acne.
