7 Yoga Poses For Desk Workers

Yoga for desk workers
(Image: iStock)
People have different roles and responsibilities in their offices depending on their job requirements. But nowadays, most people have to spend 6 to 8 hours of their sitting at a desk, using laptops, writing, or going through documents. It can have an adverse effect on physical health resulting in back pain, shoulder and neck pain. Thus, yoga will come into play here, and incorporating yoga into your daily routine can help relieve stress, increase flexibility, and boost energy levels.
Thus, Naveen Sharma, the Yoga Lead at cult.fit recommends people with desk jobs incorporate yoga into their routine. Below are seven yoga poses that have been curated specially for desk employees with detailed instructions and benefits.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, exhale, and bend forward from the hips, not the waist.
Bring your hands to the floor beside your feet, or grab onto your elbows.
Keep knees straight/slightly bent but not locked.
Sustain the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, then gradually unwind and return to a neutral position.
Benefits: Stretches the hips, hamstrings, and calves; strengthens the thighs and knees; reduces stress, anxiety, and fatigue; calms the brain.
Stand with feet wide apart, turn one foot out 90 degrees and the other foot in slightly.
Extend arms parallel to the floor and bend at the hip toward the outward-turned foot, resting your hand on your shin, a block, or the floor.
Extend the opposite arm toward the ceiling.
Sustain the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, then gradually unwind and return to a neutral position. Repeat on the other side.
Benefits: Stretches and strengthens the thighs, knees, and ankles; stretches the hips, groins, hamstrings, and calves; opens the chest and shoulders; improves mental focus.
Start on your hands and knees, lift your hips toward the ceiling, straighten your legs, and press your heels toward the floor.
Sustain the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, then gradually unwind and return to a neutral position.
Benefits: Energizes the body; stretches the shoulders, hamstrings, calves, arches, and hands; strengthens the arms and legs; improves digestion.
Lie on your abdomen, bend your knees, and grab your ankles or feet.
Lift your chest and thighs off the floor, pulling your feet and hands in opposite directions.
Sustain the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, then gradually unwind and return to a neutral position.
Benefits: Strengthens the back muscles; stretches the entire front of the body, ankles, thighs and groins, abdomen, and chest; improves posture.
Kneel on the floor, touch your big toes together, and sit on your heels.
Separate your knees about as wide as your hips, exhale, and lay your torso down between your thighs.
Sustain the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, then gradually unwind and return to a neutral position.
Benefits: Gently stretches the hips, thighs, and ankles; calms the brain and helps relieve stress and fatigue; alleviates back and neck pain.
Start in a seated position with your legs extended in front of you.
Bend your right knee, and place your right foot on the outside of your left thigh.
If your body allows it, you can also bend your left knee, tucking your left foot near your right buttock.
Place your right hand on the floor behind you for support.
Bring your left elbow to the outside of your right knee, aiding you in twisting to the right. Keep your spine straight and your shoulders level.
Turn your head to look over your right shoulder, maintaining a steady and relaxed breath.
Sustain the pose for 5-10 deep breaths, then gradually unwind and return to a neutral position. Repeat on the other side.
Benefits: Stimulates the liver and kidneys; stretches the shoulders, hips, and neck; energizes the spine; improves digestion.
Sit with your left side against the wall, then gently turn right and lift your legs up onto the wall while lying back and placing your head and shoulders on the floor.
Keep your legs relatively straight.
Sustain the pose for 1-3 minutes then gradually unwind and return to a neutral position.
Benefits: Relieves tired leg muscles, calms the nervous system, improves digestion, and helps relieve symptoms of mild depression and insomnia.
