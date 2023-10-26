Cervical pain is usually felt in the neck and near the shoulder. It will begin with a slight stiffness and cause so much pain eventually that you will find it difficult to move your neck or have an undisturbed sleep. There are various reasons for yoga being beneficial for relieving neck pain. Yoga helps to stretch and strengthen the muscles in the neck which further helps relieve tension and stiffness in the neck muscles. Additionally, yoga helps to improve flexibility and balance as well.

Have a look at the steps to perform the 5 yoga poses for cervical pain so that you don't have to suffer through the pain and can have an undisturbed sleep.