5 Yoga Poses To Strengthen the Ankles

The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch.

In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees. Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up.

Try to inhale and exhale, slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths. If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.