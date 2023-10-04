5 Yoga Poses To Get Instant Energy

Yoga for energy
(Image: iStock)
Yoga helps the body and mind to heal and reach its full potential. Yoga can be soft and flowy but can provide an instant boost of energy. Thus, you can try these yoga poses every morning for an energetic day or try them in between the days when you feel down. It can be tried by anyone and they can enjoy the benefits irrespective of their age, gender, flexibility, and level of fitness. Here are 5 yoga poses and you can pick and choose as per your comfort.
These yoga poses help the body stretch and increase the heart rate a bit to pump up your energy.
This is one of the traditional yoga poses in which you bend forward. It can be restful and rejuvenating. This pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps manage imbalance and improves strength.
The pose focuses on muscles like the hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps. You should:
Get on all fours.
Your hands should be aligned under your wrists and your knees under your hips.
Press into your hands, tuck your toes, and lift up your knees.
Move your sitting bones slowly up toward the ceiling.
Slightly bend your knees and lengthen your spine and tail bone.
Your heels should be slightly off the ground.
Press firmly into your hands and distribute the weight on both sides of the body.
Pay attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.
Your head should be in line with your upper arms and your chin tucked in slightly.
Hold this pose for at least one minute.
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
The locust pose improves posture and is effective in situations of prolonged sitting and computer work. It may help relieve lower back pain and neck pain as well. It can counteract slouching and kyphosis (abnormal curvature of the spine) while strengthening your back muscles, especially the muscles supporting your spine.
Lay on your belly with your feet together and your hands reaching back, your palms should be placed down.
Try extending your big toes straight back and pressing down with all ten toenails to activate your quadriceps.
Rotate your inner thighs to broaden your lower back.
Place your hands on the mat, raise your head, chest, and your legs, leading with your inner thighs.
Roll your shoulders back and up away from the floor. Keep the back of your neck long and try lifting your sternum instead of lifting your chin.
Slowly release if you want to come out of the pose.
This pose will give you a sense of grounding while helping you improve your balance, and strengthen your legs, and back.
If you want to practise the tree pose, follow these steps.
Let your right foot high up on your left thigh. Place the sole of the foot flat and firmly.
Your left leg should be straight while you try to find your balance.
Inhale deeply and raise your arms over your head while bringing your palms together.
Keep your spine straight and take a few deep breaths.
Slowly exhale while bringing your hands down and releasing your right leg. Back in the standing position, repeat the same with the other leg.
Bow pose is a yoga pose that helps to tone your belly and back. It is an asana that strengthens your core and the abdominal area, thus improving your posture and helping your entire body to stretch.
It is beneficial for your back, chest, abs, legs, hips, and arms. If you want to perform this pose, stay in a face down position, bend your knees, and hold your ankles with your hands such that your knees are hip-width apart. Now lift your chest and thighs off the floor, while holding your ankles. Make sure to breathe and hold the pose for 20 seconds.
