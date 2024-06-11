7 Tips To Keep Liver Healthy & Strong Naturally

Maintaining a healthy liver is essential for overall well-being. Here are five ways to keep your liver healthy:

1. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Obesity or being overweight can increase the risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a growing form of liver disease. Losing weight can help reduce liver fat and improve liver health.

2. Eat a Balanced Diet

A balanced diet plays a crucial role in liver health. Avoid high-calorie meals, saturated fat, refined carbohydrates, and sugars. Instead, focus on consuming fiber-rich foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats. Limit your intake of red meat and dairy products, and opt for healthy fats such as vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, and fish. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is also important for liver health.

3. Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise helps burn triglycerides for fuel and can reduce liver fat. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

4. Avoid Toxins

Toxins can harm liver cells. Minimize direct contact with toxins found in cleaning products, insecticides, chemicals, and additives. When using aerosols, ensure proper ventilation and wear a mask. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also damage liver cells. Consult your doctor to determine the right amount of alcohol for you, and consider quitting if necessary.

5. Avoid Illicit Drugs and Contaminated Needles

Illicit drug use and unsafe injection practices can put your liver at risk. Seek medical attention if you come into contact with someone else's blood or if you're concerned about contaminated needles.