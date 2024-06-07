5 Tips To Keep Teeth Healthy & White

1. Brush your teeth at least twice a day, especially before bed. Brushing your teeth at least twice a day is important for removing plaque and bacteria that can cause cavities and gum disease. Brushing before bed is especially important because it helps to remove the germs and plaque that accumulate throughout the day.

2. Brush your teeth properly by moving the toothbrush in gentle, circular motions, it is important to use gentle, circular motions to remove plaque. Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums.

3. Don't neglect your tongue. Brush your tongue every time you brush your teeth. Plaque can also build up on your tongue, which can lead to bad breath and other oral health problems. Gently brush your tongue every time you brush your teeth to remove plaque and keep your mouth healthy.

4. Use a fluoride toothpaste to fight germs and provide a protective barrier for your teeth. Fluoride is a mineral that helps to strengthen teeth and protect them from cavities. When choosing a toothpaste, look for one that contains fluoride.

5. Floss your teeth once a day to remove plaque and stimulate your gums. Flossing is an important part of your oral hygiene routine. Flossing helps to remove plaque and bacteria between your teeth, where your toothbrush can't reach. Flossing also helps to stimulate your gums and keep them healthy.