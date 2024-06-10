7 Tips To Keep the Kidneys Healthy Naturally

Tips on how to keep kidneys healthy
The kidneys play a vital role in our body by filtering waste products and excess water from the blood, regulating blood pressure, and producing hormones that are essential for bone health and the production of red blood cells. Poor kidney health can affect the overall health of a person and little changes in lifestyle and diet can help maintain kidney health.
People can look out for warning signs that can indicate poor kidney health and the symptoms may include Swelling in the hands, feet, and ankles, high blood pressure, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, itchy skin, difficulty sleeping, muscle cramps, frequent urination, pain in the back or side, blood in the urine and many others. Know the tips that will help kidneys functioning optimally.
1. A healthy diet is essential for kidney health. A nutritious diet consists of plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. It also helps in managing sodium, urea, and other waste products out through urination.
2. It is important to drink plenty of water to prevent kidney disease. Aim for 8-10 glasses of water per day. Adding lemon, mint, or fruits can help in adding flavor to the water.
3. A kidney-friendly diet also helps in managing phosphorus, potassium, and sodium if you have kidney disease. It is important to monitor blood pressure regularly and work towards lowering it through diet, exercise, medication, and other lifestyle changes.
4. Regular exercise helps in reducing the risk of kidney disease. It is important to perform 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, like brisk walking or swimming. Strength training also provides added benefits.
5. Manage diabetes closely to prevent kidney damage. It is important to work closely with your doctor to keep your blood sugar levels under control through medication, diet, exercise, and other means.
6. Quitting smoking, as smoking raises the risk of kidney cancer and kidney failure. Talk to your doctor about medications, counseling, nicotine replacement, and other strategies to help you quit smoking for good this year.
7. Get regular checkups with your doctor to monitor your kidney health. The doctor will recommend few blood and urine tests that will help diagnose any kidney-related problems or diseases.
