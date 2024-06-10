7 Tips To Keep the Kidneys Healthy Naturally

1. A healthy diet is essential for kidney health. A nutritious diet consists of plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. It also helps in managing sodium, urea, and other waste products out through urination.

2. It is important to drink plenty of water to prevent kidney disease. Aim for 8-10 glasses of water per day. Adding lemon, mint, or fruits can help in adding flavor to the water.

3. A kidney-friendly diet also helps in managing phosphorus, potassium, and sodium if you have kidney disease. It is important to monitor blood pressure regularly and work towards lowering it through diet, exercise, medication, and other lifestyle changes.

4. Regular exercise helps in reducing the risk of kidney disease. It is important to perform 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, like brisk walking or swimming. Strength training also provides added benefits.

5. Manage diabetes closely to prevent kidney damage. It is important to work closely with your doctor to keep your blood sugar levels under control through medication, diet, exercise, and other means.