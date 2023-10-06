7 Impressive & Lesser Known Health Benefits of Beetroot

4. Improves Brain Function- The nitrates contained in beets help improve brain function by promoting the dilation of blood vessels thus helping increase blood flow to the brain. Beetroot is recommended for the betterment of mental and cognitive functions that naturally decline with age and increase the risk of neurodegenerative disorders like dementia.

5. Improves Digestive Health- Beetroot is a good source of fiber. The fiber in beets bypasses digestion and travels to the colon, where it feeds friendly gut bacteria, adds bulk to stools, and helps promote digestive health thus preventing digestive conditions like constipation, inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), and diverticulitis. In addition, fiber is also said to help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including colon cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

6. Reduces the Risk Of Cancer- Beetroot contains several compounds that help fight cancer. These compounds include betaine, ferulic acid, rutin, kaempferol, and caffeic acid. However, more research is needed to confirm the anti-cancer properties of beetroot. Studies have found that having higher blood levels of betaine may lower the risk of cancer.

7. Helps Balance Energy- Beetroots are low in fast and calories but high in water which makes it a healthier vegetable than most other foods. The root vegetable also aids weight loss and due to the moderate protein and fiber content can help maintain a healthy weight. The high fiber content makes you feel full for long and prevents you from overeating.