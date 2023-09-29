6 Lesser Known Benefits Of Lemongrass Tea

benefits of lemongrass tea
(Image: iStock)
Lemon grass is a plant that looks similar to seagrasses and if research is to be believed, there are 55 varieties of lemongrass, out of which only the East Indian and West Indian ones are used for cooking. Doctors suggest that lemongrass tea can help fight against free radicals thus reducing the chances of inflammation in the body. Lemongrass contains the inflammation-fighting compounds chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin.
Inflammation is the cause of many health conditions like pain and heart disease. Here are a few health benefits of lemongrass tea.
Helps Boost Oral Health- Lemon grass has a fresh minty smell and taste to it thus in places where the lemongrass plant is native to the area, people take the lemongrass stalks and chew on them to improve dental health and keep the mouth feeling clean. According to the Food Chemistry journal, out of 12 herbs, lemongrass herbal extracts are one of the most potent inhibitors of bacterial growth that can cause cavities in the mouth.
Increases Hemoglobin levels- According to research, drinking lemongrass tea infusions daily for 30 days can increase hemoglobin concentration, packed cell volume, and red blood cell count in the body. Research also confirms that drinking lemongrass tea boosts the formation of red blood cells. It may be due to the antioxidant properties of lemongrass.
Reduces Bloating- Drinking lemongrass tea can have diuretic effects on the body, meaning it stimulates the kidneys to release more urine than usual. According to a study in the Journal of Renal Nutrition, drinking lemongrass tea increases urine output more than other beverages and the diuretic effect on the body can be beneficial in cases of that causes bloating, especially during premenstrual syndrome (PMS).
Reduces the Risk of Cancer- The citral in lemongrass has the potential to reduce the risk of cancer. Several components of lemongrass help fight cancer, either by causing cell death directly or boosting the immune system to help the body fight off cancer on its own. Lemongrass tea is sometimes used as an adjuvant therapy during chemotherapy and radiation.
May Reduce systolic blood pressure- An observational study proved that people who drink lemongrass tea experienced a moderate drop in systolic blood pressure and a mild increase in diastolic blood pressure. They also experienced lower heart rate. Doctors advise men with heart problems to use lemongrass moderately to avoid a dangerous reduction in blood pressure or heart rate.
Helps Manage Cholesterol- High cholesterol can be dangerous since it increases your risk of heart attack or stroke. According to Healthline, lemongrass oil extract helps lower cholesterol in animals and the reduction in cholesterol was dependent on the dose. However, more research is required to confirm the effects of lemongrass on blood pressure.
