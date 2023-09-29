6 Lesser Known Benefits Of Lemongrass Tea

Lemon grass is a plant that looks similar to seagrasses and if research is to be believed, there are 55 varieties of lemongrass, out of which only the East Indian and West Indian ones are used for cooking. Doctors suggest that lemongrass tea can help fight against free radicals thus reducing the chances of inflammation in the body. Lemongrass contains the inflammation-fighting compounds chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin.

Inflammation is the cause of many health conditions like pain and heart disease. Here are a few health benefits of lemongrass tea.