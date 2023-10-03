5 Health Benefits Of Ripe Bananas

Health benefits of eating banana
Banana is rich in Vitamin B6 which is easily absorbed by your body and a medium-sized banana can provide about a quarter of your daily vitamin B6 needs and hence helps your body produce red blood cells, metabolize carbohydrates and fats, turning them into energy, metabolize amino acids, remove unwanted chemicals from your liver and kidneys, and maintain a healthy nervous system.
Bananas are also a good source of vitamin C, dietary fiber, and manganese. Bananas are also fat-free, cholesterol-free, and sodium-free. Both ripe and raw bananas are beneficial for health. We have already discussed the health benefits of green bananas and have a look at the benefits of ripe bananas below.
Regulates Blood Sugar Level- Bananas are rich in soluble fiber and during digestion, this fiber dissolves in liquid to form a gel and also contributes to a banana’s sponge-like texture. Ripe bananas also contain resistant starch, a fiber that the body does not digest. Together, these two fibers help moderate your blood sugar levels after meals and regulate your appetite by slowing the emptying of your stomach, meaning to say despite their higher carb content, bananas may not cause major spikes in blood sugar levels in people who don’t have diabetes.
Promotes Healthy Digestion- Resistant starch, the fiber found in the banana is a prebiotic and prebiotics escape digestion and end up in your large intestine, where they become food for the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Bananas also contain pectin fiber that helps prevent constipation and soften stools and also helps protect against colon cancer.
Helps in Weight Loss- Bananas have several attributes that could make them a weight-loss-friendly food. Bananas have relatively few calories like just over 100 calories in an average banana but are nutritious and filling. They also contain dietary fiber and resistant starch, which helps you feel full for longer and therefore reduce the frequency and size of your meals.
Rich in antioxidants- Bananas contain several types of potent antioxidants like flavonoids and amines. These antioxidants help reduce the risk of heart disease and macular degeneration. Antioxidants in bananas also help prevent oxidative damage to your cells caused by free radicals.
Improves Kidney Health- Banana is a rich source of potassium which is vital for healthy kidney function and blood pressure regulation and hence are beneficial for keeping your kidneys healthy.
