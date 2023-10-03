5 Health Benefits Of Ripe Bananas

Banana is rich in Vitamin B6 which is easily absorbed by your body and a medium-sized banana can provide about a quarter of your daily vitamin B6 needs and hence helps your body produce red blood cells, metabolize carbohydrates and fats, turning them into energy, metabolize amino acids, remove unwanted chemicals from your liver and kidneys, and maintain a healthy nervous system.

Bananas are also a good source of vitamin C, dietary fiber, and manganese. Bananas are also fat-free, cholesterol-free, and sodium-free. Both ripe and raw bananas are beneficial for health. We have already discussed the health benefits of green bananas and have a look at the benefits of ripe bananas below.