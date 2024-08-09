7 Health Benefits of Prunes

Following are some of the surprising health benefits of prunes.

1. Relieve Constipation: Prunes and prune juice are widely used to treat constipation. This is largely due to the high fiber content of Prunes. One prune contains up to 1 gram of fiber. The fiber in Prunes is insoluble, which prevents constipation by adding bulk to stool and speeding up the process of waste moving through the digestive tract. Prunes also contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol with natural laxative effects. Studies have shown that eating Prunes is more effective in treating constipation than other types of laxatives, such as psyllium. People who eat two up to 50 grams of Prunes every day for three weeks report better stool consistency and frequency than those who eat psyllium.

2. Rich in Antioxidants: Plums and prunes are rich in antioxidants, which help in reducing inflammation and protecting cells from damage by free radicals. They are particularly rich in polyphenol antioxidants, which have been shown to have positive effects on bone health and help in reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes. According to some research studies, polyphenols found in plums and prunes can help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. In one test-tube study, polyphenols in prunes significantly reduced inflammatory markers associated with joint and lung diseases. Anthocyanins, which are a specific type of polyphenol, are found in plums and prunes and they have been shown to have powerful health effects, including reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer. Although, these finding look promising, researchers are looking for more human studies to confirm the findings of previous studies.