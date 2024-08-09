7 Health Benefits of Prunes

advertisement
Health Benefits of Prunes: Prunes are dried plums that have been been dehydrated for the purpose of preservation. There are many health benefits of eating prunes. Prunes are rich in fiber, which can help with digestion and bone health. They can also help reduce the risk of several chronic diseases, including constipation and osteoporosis.
In addition to fiber, Prunes also contain antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients. Prunes can be stored in refrigerator for a longer duration, and if stored in proper airtight containers, they can last up to 1 year. Prunes are a good snack option because they are loaded with a wealth of nutrients. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of prunes below.
Following are some of the surprising health benefits of prunes.
1. Relieve Constipation: Prunes and prune juice are widely used to treat constipation. This is largely due to the high fiber content of Prunes. One prune contains up to 1 gram of fiber. The fiber in Prunes is insoluble, which prevents constipation by adding bulk to stool and speeding up the process of waste moving through the digestive tract. Prunes also contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol with natural laxative effects. Studies have shown that eating Prunes is more effective in treating constipation than other types of laxatives, such as psyllium. People who eat two up to 50 grams of Prunes every day for three weeks report better stool consistency and frequency than those who eat psyllium.
2. Rich in Antioxidants: Plums and prunes are rich in antioxidants, which help in reducing inflammation and protecting cells from damage by free radicals. They are particularly rich in polyphenol antioxidants, which have been shown to have positive effects on bone health and help in reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes. According to some research studies, polyphenols found in plums and prunes can help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. In one test-tube study, polyphenols in prunes significantly reduced inflammatory markers associated with joint and lung diseases. Anthocyanins, which are a specific type of polyphenol, are found in plums and prunes and they have been shown to have powerful health effects, including reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer. Although, these finding look promising, researchers are looking for more human studies to confirm the findings of previous studies.
3. Lowers Blood Pressure: Prunes have been found to be associated with lowering the blood pressure. Although prunes are high in carbs, they do not cause a substantial rise in blood sugar levels after eating. This is because prunes increase the level of adiponectin, a hormone that plays a role in blood sugar regulation. The fiber in prunes also helps in slowing down the rate at which the body absorbs carbs after eating, which helps in preventing a spike in blood sugar levels. Consumption of prunes is also associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
4. Promotes Bone Health: Prunes are known for their antioxidant benefits, which may help in preventing bone loss. Some studies have shown that consuming Prunes can reduce the risk of developing some debilitating bone conditions such as osteoporosis and osteopenia.
Osteoporosis and osteopenia are conditions characterized by low bone density. It's still not clear how Prunes can help, but some research suggests that their anti-inflammatory properties and ability to reduce inflammation may play a role. Additionally, Prunes contain several vitamins and minerals that have bone-protective effects, such as vitamin K, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium.
Despite the limited evidence, most of the research on the impact of Prunes on bone health has been conducted on animal and test-tube studies. However, the minimal amount of human research suggests that Prunes may be beneficial for bone health. When compared with other fruits, prunes are the most effective in preventing and reversing bone loss.
5. Promotes Heart Health: Some studies suggest that eating plums and prunes regularly can help lower high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which are major risk factors for heart disease. In one study, subjects who drink prune juice and ate three or six prunes each morning for eight weeks had significantly lower blood pressure levels, total cholesterol and 'bad' LDL cholesterol than those who drank water. The study was focused on men with high cholesterol levels and found that they had lower LDL cholesterol levels after eating 12 prunes daily for eight weeks.
Plums and prunes are known for their high content of fiber, potassium and antioxidants, which may help in reducing heart disease risk factors. However, more research is needed to confirm the findings and to establish the heart-protective effects of plums and prunes. Animal studies have also shown that mice fed dried plum powder and plum juice appear to have lower cholesterol levels and increased 'good' HDL cholesterol. However, it is important to note that these results cannot be generalized to humans.
6. Improves Digestive Health: Prunes are a great source of fiber, which can help with digestion and regularity of bowel movements. They are also a good source of sorbitol and chlorogenic acid, which can help increase stool frequency. Eating a serving or two of Prunes can help maintain digestive health and regularity of bowel movements. Prunes can be consumed regularly to help with digestion and moderate digestion and absorption of nutrients from food. Dried Prunes are also a good source of insoluble fiber, which can help with constipation and keep bowel movements regular.
7. Helps in Weight Management: Researches suggest that eating prunes as a snack can help in curbing hunger and reducing the appetite. A 2021 study has shown that subjects who ate prunes had less appetite compared to the control group. It also suggested that consuming prunes may have contributed to weight loss. However, further research is still required. Overall, the study participants said that eating Prunes is an easy way to reduce snacking.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)