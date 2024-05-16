7 Health Benefits Of Hummus

1. Balances Blood Sugar Spikes

Hummus has a low glycemic index and hence doesn't raise the blood sugar levels very much. This is because body digests it slower than other foods and as we know slowly digesting food helps to maintain blood sugar levels. Eating chickpeas with a meal heavy in carbs help to offset blood sugar spikes.

2. Rich in Protein

Hummus is an excellent source of plant-based protein especially people who are vegetarian or vegan. Protein plays a key role in the body, such as it promotes essential development during childhood and pregnancy, helps the cells repair themselves, creates new cells, preserves lean muscle mass, preventes age-related muscle loss and stimulates protein synthesis.

3. Helps Manage Weight

Hummus is helpful for weight loss due to its protein and fiber contents. Chickpeas also help promote fullness.

Hummus is high in fiber, a nutrient that helps improve satiety. Also, the protein content of hummus helps to increase the metabolism, which assists the weight loss process.