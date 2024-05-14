7 Health Benefits Of Eating Peanuts

benefits of peanuts everyday
(Image: iStock)
Benefits Of Peanuts: Peanuts are those nuts which are included in all kinds of food and are usually eaten as a snack. Peanuts are used in the making of peanut oil, peanut butter, roasted peanuts, salted and sweet peanut bars, and peanut sauce. The scientific name of the peanuts is Arachis hypogaea and its common name is groundnuts which are edible. Peanuts are considered peas and belong to legumes/beans family. They are cultivated globally due to their importance and their regular usage.
China is the leading producer of peanuts, followed by India and the USA. It is advised to include peanuts in a regular diet due to their nutritional benefits. Peanuts are rich in protein, fat, and various healthy nutrients. Studies have shown that peanuts are useful for weight loss and are also linked to a reduced risk of heart disease. Let's know the health benefits of peanuts in detail.
1 . Helps Maintain Weight
People who eat peanuts or peanut butter at least twice a week are less likely to be susceptible to obesity compared to people who don’t. Eating peanut butter every morning with bread slices, fills you up and you tend to binge less through the day, hence having less chances of gaining weight.
2 . Lowers Cholesterol
Peanuts are rich in mono-unsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), especially oleic acid. MUFA in peanuts help to lower LDL or bad cholesterol and increases HDL or good cholesterol level in the blood. This further helps to prevent coronary artery disease and stroke risk by favoring healthy blood lipid profile.
3 . Prevents Ageing
Wrinkles, discoloration and decreased elasticity are the signs of ageing and one of the biggest beauty concerns. Peanut contains significant amount of Vitamin C which is required for the production of collagen. Collagen is helpful in sustaining tendons, skin and cartilage. It provides firmness and elasticity to the skin which keeps it young and supple.
4 . Prevents Cancer
Peanuts contain high concentrations of poly-phenolic antioxidants, primarily p-coumaric acid. This antioxidant helps to reduce the risk of stomach cancer by limiting formation of carcinogenic nitrosamines in the stomach.
Peanuts are also an excellent source of resveratrol, which is an another polyphenolic antioxidant. Resveratrol serves a protective function against cancers, heart disease, degenerative nerve disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and viral/fungal infections.
5 . Reduces the Risk of Stroke
It is believed that resveratrol found in peanuts help to reduce risk of stroke by altering molecular mechanisms in the blood vessels and by increasing production of vasodilator hormone, nitric oxide.
6 . Regulates Blood Sugar
Peanuts prove to positively affect the blood sugar control and also helps to decrease the risk of diabetes and its complications. Consuming a handful of peanuts daily is all that is needed to have an effect.
7 . Helps Fight Depression
Depression is caused due to low serotonin levels. Tryptophan contained in peanuts increases the release of this chemical, which further helps fight depression.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)