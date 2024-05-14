7 Health Benefits Of Eating Peanuts

1 . Helps Maintain Weight

People who eat peanuts or peanut butter at least twice a week are less likely to be susceptible to obesity compared to people who don’t. Eating peanut butter every morning with bread slices, fills you up and you tend to binge less through the day, hence having less chances of gaining weight.

2 . Lowers Cholesterol

Peanuts are rich in mono-unsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), especially oleic acid. MUFA in peanuts help to lower LDL or bad cholesterol and increases HDL or good cholesterol level in the blood. This further helps to prevent coronary artery disease and stroke risk by favoring healthy blood lipid profile.

3 . Prevents Ageing

Wrinkles, discoloration and decreased elasticity are the signs of ageing and one of the biggest beauty concerns. Peanut contains significant amount of Vitamin C which is required for the production of collagen. Collagen is helpful in sustaining tendons, skin and cartilage. It provides firmness and elasticity to the skin which keeps it young and supple.

4 . Prevents Cancer

Peanuts contain high concentrations of poly-phenolic antioxidants, primarily p-coumaric acid. This antioxidant helps to reduce the risk of stomach cancer by limiting formation of carcinogenic nitrosamines in the stomach.