7 Health Benefits Of Avocado

1. Possesses Anti-inflammatory Properties

Avocados have rich anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce body’s internal inflammation. It is known to be the best source of omega-3 fatty acids, phytosterols, and plant hormones such as beta-sitosterol and stigmasterol. They help to keep inflammation under control. The fats present in avocados are unique and help to lubricate joints and further relieve joint pains.

2. Helps To Lose Weight

Avocado helps to reduce weight and is used widely in weight loss diets due to the presence of dietary fibers. It controls the weight by keeping one full for longer and makes one eat fewer calories. Avocados are very low on carbs too, which also promotes weight loss.

3. Keeps Your Heart Healthy

Avocado contains a natural plant sterol called beta-sitosterol. Regular consumption of beta-sitosterol and other plant sterols help to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. They also keep heart arteries and veins healthy.

4. Essential For a Healthy Pregnancy

Avocados are a rich source of folate. It is recommended for pregnant women to include avocados in their diet as folate in it helps healthy fetal development and reduces the risk of miscarriage and neural tube defects.