7 Foods For Healthy Liver

foods for liver health
(Image: iStock)
In the bustling chaos of our daily lives, we often forget to give attention to one of the most hardworking organs in our body - the liver. As we celebrated World Liver Day, it's crucial to reflect on the importance of keeping our liver healthy. After all, it's the unsung hero working tirelessly to detoxify our body, regulate metabolism, and store essential nutrients.
One simple way to care for our liver is through proper eating habits. Eating particular foods can help us nurture our liver and improve its health.
According to Dr. Ashay Karpe, Sunrise Oncology Centre, here are seven healthy foods that you need for a happy liver:
1. Green Leafy Vegetables: Spinach, kale and other green leafy vegetables are full of antioxidants and fibers that facilitate excretion of toxins from the liver. They also contain chlorophyll which supports the process in which the liver gets rid of harmful substances.
2. Cruciferous Vegetables: Sulfur compounds which support detoxification enzymes in the liver are present in cruciferous vegetables such as cabbages, broccoli and brussels sprouts. These veggies included in your diet can improve your overall gut health, thus improving your liver’s function as well as preventing any damage to it itself.
3. Turmeric: This yellow spice has been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. Curcumin, found in turmeric, can safeguard the liver against injury and promote its regeneration.
4. Garlic: Apart from giving dishes a good taste, garlic contains sulfur compounds that can trigger liver enzymes responsible for driving out toxins from our bodies. You can include garlic in your meals so that you have better liver health and less inflammation.
5. Citrus Fruits: These include oranges, lemons and grapefruits that offer vitamin C and antioxidants which help reduce oxidative stress on the liver. In addition, citrus fruits have elements that stimulate detoxification enzymes within the liver hence maintaining overall liver function.
6. Walnuts: Crispy nuts are rich in Omega-three fatty acids which are anti-inflammatory and may be useful in reducing liver swelling. What’s more, walnuts contain antioxidants that support hepatic functions while defending against hepatic diseases.
7. Green Tea: Instead of drinking your normal tea, switch to green tea for a healthier liver functioning. Green tea contains catechins; these are substances with antioxidant properties known to protect the organ from damage leading to an improvement in the organ’s performance.
To support your liver in the long term and lower the chances of getting various liver diseases, try adding these seven nutritious foods to your diet. Remember though that a healthy supper with some running around and not too much drinking is what you need for your liver.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)