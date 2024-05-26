7 Health Benefits Of Falsa Fruit

1. Helps to Relieve Joint Pain

Falsa gets its anti-inflammatory properties from the antioxidants which it contains. Falsa helps relieve inflammation which is the leading cause of joint pain and soothes joint pain. In addition, falsa is also a good source of calcium which makes it beneficial for the bones and also helps manage symptoms of serious bone diseases like arthritis.

2. May Treat Anemia

Iron deficiency is a leading cause of anemia and is common in pregnant ladies. Falsa being rich in iron may help to cure anemia. To prevent and overcome iron deficiency one should consume falsa. Consuming falsa during pregnancy helps in boosting iron levels and further helps combat extreme fatigue and anemia.

3. Keeps the heart healthy

Falsa has high levels of potassium and low sodium, which help regulate blood pressure. The antioxidants contained in falsa also contributes to heart health by preventing oxidative damage to the cardiovascular system. Regular consumption of falsa may help improve cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

4. Prevents Diabetes

Falsa is a low-calorie fruit and contains fairly high amounts of water which makes it suitable for diabetics. Falsa juice has low glycemic index, which help in managing blood sugar levels. Falsa contains a significant amount of hypoglycemic, antioxidant, and immune-modulatory effects. It's extract is considered ideal for diabetes management with minimal side effects.