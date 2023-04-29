Oral Sex Is Now the Leading Risk Factor for Throat Cancer: Study

Behavioural trends studies show that oral sex is very prevalent in some countries . In a study that my colleagues and I conducted in almost 1,000 people having tonsillectomy for non-cancer reasons in the UK, 80 percen of adults reported practising oral sex at some point in their lives . Yet, mercifully, only a small number of those people develop oropharyngeal cancer. Why that is, is not clear.

The prevailing theory is that most of us catch HPV infections and are able to clear them completely.

However, a small number of people are not able to get rid of the infection, maybe due to a defect in a particular aspect of their immune system. In those patients, the virus is able to replicate continuously, and over time integrates at random positions into the host’s DNA, some of which can cause the host cells to become cancerous.