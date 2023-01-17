5 Yoga Poses to Stop Snoring Naturally

Yoga asanas that can help you to stop snoring
Snoring is a common problem but very few people try to resolve it. People do not even take it seriously, it is brushed aside with a few jokes. But research has proved that snoring is a serious and widespread problem affecting the snorer and the person subjected to it.
Snoring increases the risk of stroke and heart conditions in snorers while sleepless nights affect the latter.
There are various treatment options in the market that can help a person with snoring. But these options may be expensive, may have side effects. Here are a few yoga poses that can stop your snoring by decongesting the breathing canal.
During sleep, the muscles at the back of the throat relax and at times the area narrows or even shuts off temporarily. So, when a person breathes in sleep, the air passes through the narrow opening more quickly, causing the surrounding tissue to vibrate which results in the sound of snoring. The narrower the airway, the more the vibration in the tissue, and the louder the snoring. The narrowing can be in the nose, mouth, or throat.
You need to sit on the floor in a relaxed position with your eyes closed. Then try taking deep breaths and begin to chant the word OM repeatedly for a few minutes.
Break the word into two parts- the first part of OOOO should come from deep within followed by the lighter MMMM. This helps in meditation, and relaxation, and reduces snoring. Try breathing and chanting at least ten to twelve times on a daily basis.
This stretches your abdomen, chest, and shoulders. It strengthens your spine and may soothe sciatica. It helps the muscle groups: hamstrings, gluteus maximus, deltoids, triceps, and serratus anterior. It also helps manage stress.
Follow the steps:
Lie on your stomach and place your hands under your shoulders with your fingers facing forward.
Draw your arms to your chest, and your elbows should not go out to the side.
Press into your hands and slowly lift your head, chest, and shoulders.
Lift part way, halfway, or all the way up.
Slightly bend your elbows.
Let your head drop back to deepen the pose.
Release back down to your mat and breathe out.
Bring your arms by your side and rest your head.
Slowly move your hips from side to side to release tension.
The warrior pose is another traditional pose practiced by people with various medical conditions, one of which is weak pelvic muscles. This yoga pose helps in strengthening the arms, legs, core, and lower back as well. You can:
Stand up with your legs 4 to 5 feet apart
Place your right foot at a 90-degree angle and your right toe should point out at an angle of 45 degrees
Place your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground
Bend your right knee and look towards your right
Your hips should be square and the right thigh should be parallel to the ground
Hold the pose for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture
You need to sit up straight in a quiet, well-ventilated corner of your house.
Then close your eyes and keep a gentle smile on your face.
Keep your eyes closed and observe the sensations in the body.
Place your index fingers on your ears, particularly on the cartilage. There is a cartilage between your cheek and ear.
Take a deep breath in and as you breathe out, gently press the cartilage while making a loud humming sound like a bee.
You can also make a low-pitched sound but a high-pitched one is for better results.
Continue the same pattern 3-4 times.
This is an easy and quite effective pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles. According to the Yoga Institute, it puts pressure on the abdominal portion and helps in detoxifying. It is an advanced pose; so do not push your body too hard.
Lie flat on the stomach, use a soft surface or a yoga mat.
Bend your knees slowly.
Slowly extend your arms backward and try to clasp the ankles.
Now, gently raise your chest off the floor as far as you can go.
While using the tension between the arms and legs, lift the thighs and upper body off the floor.
Hold the pose for a few seconds, then release.
