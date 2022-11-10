5 Yoga Poses That Will Help Reduce Belly Fat

yoga poses to get rid of belly fat
(Image: iStock)
Do you wish to burn your stubborn belly fat as well? You are not alone, there are millions of people across the world who experience the problem and also suffer from obesity. There can be various reasons for stubborn belly fat like poor eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, stress, and so on. There are no specific medications that can help with your problem since they can have extreme side effects.
The only natural way to burn your belly fat is to include a few lifestyle changes and yoga is one of them. Yoga will help you stretch, stay active and make the core muscles stronger and more flexible. Try these five yoga poses to see effective results
The camel pose helps the front body stretch out and the parts involved include the chest, abdomen, and quadriceps. It helps flush out toxins from the body. Practice the pose like this:
Bend forwards to your knees and place your legs hip-width apart. Keep your hips over your knees, squeeze your thighs toward each other, and inhale while you engage your belly. Then reach your tailbone toward your knees and create a space between your lower vertebrae.
Inhale again while you lift your sternum and draw your elbows back, toward each other, behind you. Let the ribcage expand. The chest should be raised, the core engaged, and the chin tucked in. Press the heels of your hands into the heels of your feet while you drape your fingers over the soles. Lift your shoulders and let the trapezius muscles between the shoulder blades rise up and cushion the cervical spine. Extend the head and neck backward.
The position of your neck during Boat Pose has a positive effect on the thyroid glands and belly fat. It helps:
Tone the muscles of the abdomen
Strengthen the lower back
Opens the chest and engages the core muscles
Strengthens the hip flexors and adductor muscles
Stretches the hamstrings
Alleviate tightness in the hamstrings
To practice this pose, you will have to sit on the floor and extend your legs in front of you. Place your hands on the floor beside you, and let your upper body lean back slightly. Make sure your spine is straight and your chin is tucked in toward your chest.
Slowly try to balance on your two sitting bones and tailbone. Bend your knees before you lift your legs in the air and straighten your legs.
The cobra pose, also known as Bhujangasana, helps improve blood circulation and oxygen in the entire body. This pose also relieves stress and promotes heart health. The cobra pose is also beneficial for asthma patients and helps you get rid of stubborn belly fat.
It helps open your chest and hip flexors while calming the entire body. It may stimulate organs of the abdomen, lungs, and thyroid and rejuvenate tired legs.
Lie on your back and place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
Mountain Pose is known to enhance body awareness, correct imbalance, and improve alignment, which reduces your risk of injury. Follow these steps:
Stand in such a way that your big toes touch each other.
Lift and fan out your toes and drop them back to create a solid wide base.
Root down your feet and calves down into the floor.
Ensure that your quadriceps are engaged, then draw them upward. Your kneecaps will rise.
Rotate both thighs inward.
Try to maintain the natural curves of your spine.
Draw the belly slightly in, tone your belly.
Widen your collarbones and make sure your shoulders are aligned with your pelvis.
Shrug your shoulders up to your ears and roll them back to release your shoulder blades down your back.
Hang your arms naturally with the elbows slightly bent.
Hold the pose for 5 to 10 breaths while you hold yourself in this position.
The cat-cow pose is a gentle, simple pose that includes backbend stretches and helps mobilize the spine. This pose helps stretch your torso, shoulders, and neck.
This yoga pose focuses on various muscle groups like erector spinae, rectus abdominis, triceps, serratus anterior, and gluteus maximus.
You can follow these steps:
Go on all fours.
Your wrists go underneath your shoulders, and your knees will be placed underneath your hips.
Make sure you balance your weight evenly on all fours.
Breathe in and look up, let your stomach drop down towards the mat.
Breathe out and tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel towards your spine, and your spine should be arched towards the ceiling.
Maintain focus while you practice this pose.
Focus on releasing the tension in your body.
Hold the pose for at least one minute.
