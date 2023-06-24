Hot Yoga Meaning: Benefits Of Yoga Based on Science

Know the benefits of Hot Yoga
(Image: iStock)
Hot yoga has recently become a popular exercise. It is similar to traditional yoga since both forms of yoga have similar benefits. A few benefits to mention include- stress reduction, improved strength, and flexibility.
Since hot yoga involves heat, it has the ability to give your heart, lungs, and muscles even greater, more intense workout. There has been confusion between the terms “hot yoga” and “Bikram yoga” and they are used interchangeably though people must be aware that they are not the same thing.
Hot yoga means that the room is heated above normal room temperature. or whatever temperature is ideal for the yoga instructor. Though the temperature is typically between 80 and 100°F (27 and 38°C). As compared to Bikram Yoga which is quieter, hot yoga involves music and interaction with people during the class.
Hot yoga involves stretching after a warm-up and it is better than stretching the cold muscles. This makes the yoga poses easier and more effective. The heat allows you to stretch a little further and achieve a greater range of motion.
Hot yoga also helps burn calories A person weighing 160 pounds can burn around 183 calories an hour by practicing traditional yoga thus they can burn more calories when heat is involved in hot yoga. The calorie burn can be as high as 460 for men and 330 for women.
Hot yoga also helps improve bone density. Certain yoga poses that use body weight can help build bone density. It is beneficial for older adults and premenopausal women whose bone density declines as they age. Studies have proved that hot yoga has increased bone density in the neck, hips, and lower back. It also helps in reducing the risk of osteoporosis in women.
You can practice hot yoga to help refresh and detox yourself. Yoga acts as a natural way to deal with stress. Yoga also helps improve lifestyle, quality of life, and self-efficacy — the belief that you have control over your behavior and social environment. Yoga is a technique that can help you relax and improve your mood. Studies have also proved that yoga is an effective way to reduce depressive symptoms.
Hot yoga can also promote a healthy heart. The heat involved in hot yoga poses can give your heart, lungs, and muscles a more challenging workout than doing the same poses at a lower temperature. Studies have proved that just one session of hot yoga can get your heart pumping at the same rate as a brisk walk (3.5 miles per hour).
