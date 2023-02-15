5 Vitamins That Will Help Boost Immunity Over Time

Vitamin C: It is one of the most popular vitamins and we all have come to know of it and its uses since the Covid times. Vitamin C is one of the biggest immune system boosters and research has proved that lack of vitamin C can make you more prone to getting sick more often. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant thus protecting your body from toxins that cause inflammation in your body.

Vitamin B6: Foods like chickpeas, beef, salmon, chicken breast, fortified cereals, potatoes, turkey, bananas, etc contain the highest amount of vitamin B6. They not only keep the immune system healthy but also promote brain development and keep the nervous system at its best.

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that prepares your body fight off infection and research has proved it to be one of the most effective nutrients for our immune function since it helps keep our T-cells at their best. Vitamin E rich foods are always better than supplements and few common foods include nuts, sunflower seeds, spinach, broccoli, kiwi, mango, tomatoes, etc

Zinc possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and thus it is commonly known as the “gatekeeper” among the researchers. It is known as the gatekeeper of your immune system because it promotes proper functioning of the immune cells. Oysters are the highest food source of zinc and other foods include blue crab, pork chops, beef, turkey breast, cheddar cheese, lentils, milk, greek yogurt, etc.

Selenium: Dietary selenium helps keep you overall healthy. It not only activates your immune system when there's danger of any infections or illnesses but it also help your immune system slow down when required. Thus it prevents our immune system from going overboard thus protecting the body from chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases, like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis.