Diwali Recipes 2023: 5 Last Minute Snack Recipes To Try At Home

Try these easy snack recipes for Diwali 2023
(Image: iStock)
The festive season is in full swing, bringing with it numerous gatherings and parties. Loved ones celebrating together is always welcome, but the fried food, heavy sweets, and unwanted weight gain that comes with it are not! To help you feel as good as you look this festive season, we've handpicked a few healthy recipes to indulge in that will help you satisfy your feelings guilt-free.
Try making these easy and quick recipes at home and have a feast for Diwali 2023.
This is a healthy and low-calorie sweet recipe by The Taste Of India chefs that can be served on Diwali in between the games night and celebrations.
Ingredients
Sattu flour - 1 cup
Jaggery powder - 1/2 cup or to taste
Ghee - 4 tbsp
Cardamom powder - 1/4 tsp
Begin by heating 1 tbsp of ghee in a pan.
Add the Sattu flour and gently roast it on low heat, ensuring it's mixed well with the ghee. Stir intermittently during the roasting process.
Roast the Sattu for approximately 2-3 minutes on low flame, just enough to lightly roast it.
Transfer the roasted Sattu to a separate bowl.
Add the jaggery powder and cardamom powder to the roasted Sattu and mix the ingredients thoroughly.
Add 3 tbsp of ghee into the mixture and blend it well.
While the mixture is still warm, roll and shape it into laddoos. If you find it difficult to form the laddoos, you can add a bit more ghee to make it easier.
Serve these delightful Sattu laddoos as a healthy Diwali sweet.
Sugar - 2/3 cup
Whole wheat flour - 1 cup
Unsalted butter chilled - 2/3 cup
Rolled oats - 1 cup
Sesame seeds - 2 tbsp
Chilled milk or as required - 2 to 4 tbsp
Cinnamon powder - 1/2 tsp
Start by grinding the sugar into a fine powder using a grinder jar. Set it aside.
Next, prepare a baking pan or tray by greasing it with some butter and set it aside.
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.
In a mixing bowl, add whole wheat flour and cold unsalted butter. Use your fingertips to blend them together until the mixture resembles the texture of breadcrumbs. If you have a stand mixer, you can also use it for this step.
Add the powdered sugar, cinnamon powder, 1 tbsp of sesame seeds, and oats. Mix everything thoroughly.
Gradually add small amounts of milk to the mixture to create a well-bound dough. Avoid kneading the dough; it should be slightly sticky.
Now, either scoop out the dough with a spoon or pinch off the desired amount with your hand.
Place the scooped dough on the greased tray or pan, leaving about an inch of space between each cookie.
Continue making cookies using the remaining dough.
Gently press the top of each oatmeal cookie with a spatula or your hand to make them even and smooth.
Sprinkle some sesame seeds on top of each cookie and press gently to make them stick.
Put the cookie tray in the preheated oven on the top rack of an OTG and bake for approximately 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Then move the tray to the bottom-most rack and bake for another 15-20 minutes or until the cookies turn a light golden colour. Keep in mind that the baking time can vary in different ovens, so follow the recommended guidelines for your specific oven.
Avoid over-baking or allowing the cookies to become too golden, as this will make them hard. To check if they’re correctly done, press the top of a cookie with a spoon or fork – it should not leave an impression.
Allow the tray to sit outside for 2 to 3 minutes.
Using oven mitts and a spatula, transfer the cookies to a wire rack and let them cool down.
Enjoy these delightful oatmeal cookies with a glass of milk or a cup of tea or coffee.
Ingredients
Maize flour - 1 cup
All-purpose flour - 1/2 cup
Oil - 1 tbsp
Ajwain - 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Oil to deep fry
All-purpose flour for rolling
Paneer - 200 gm
Green bell pepper (chopped) - 1
Babycorn - 1 cup
Ginger-garlic paste - 2 tsp
Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tsp
Cumin powder - 1 tsp
Pepper powder - 2 tsp
Chaat masala powder - 1 tsp
Lemon juice - 1/2 tsp
Oregano - 1 tsp
Butter - 2 tsp
Salt to taste
Fresh Cream - 1 cup
Lemon juice - 2 tbsp
Thick yoghurt - 1/4 cup
Salt to taste
Taco shells - 18
Jalapeno cheese dip
Paneer mixture
Onion (chopped) - 1
Tomato (chopped) - 1
Jalapeno as needed
Cheese grated, as needed
Sour cream as needed
In a large bowl, sift together maize flour and all-purpose flour.
Introduce oil, ajwain, and salt into the mix.
Gradually incorporate warm water, kneading the mixture into a semi-stiff dough.
Divide the dough into 18 equal portions, covering them with a damp cloth.
Now, take one portion and roll it out into a 4" diameter circle, lightly dusting with all-purpose flour.
Pierce it with a fork.
Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry until it turns a light brown from both sides.
Once it reaches a light brown shade, deftly mould it into a shell using tongs and a ladle, continuing to deep-fry until it attains a golden brown hue on both sides. Place it on absorbent paper.
Repeat this process for the remaining 17 portions.
Allow them to cool and set them aside.
Melt butter in a pan over medium heat.
Add cumin seeds and wait for them to crackle.
Once they do, add ginger garlic paste and sauté until the raw aroma dissipates.
Now, introduce paneer cubes, green bell pepper, and baby corn to the pan. Saute it for 2 minutes.
Add cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, pepper, and salt to your taste.
Thoroughly mix the ingredients until well combined.
Turn off the heat and add oregano, chaat masala powder, and lemon juice, stirring everything together.
In a bowl, add cream, thick curd, lemon juice, and salt.
Whisk the mixture until it thickens and set it aside.
Ingredients
2 ½ cups grated mawa (khoya)
1½ cups puffed rice (kurmura)
2-3 tbsps ghee + for greasing
4 tbsps Sugar-Free Green Powder
½ tsp green cardamom powder
A pinch of nutmeg powder
1 tbsp chopped cashew nuts + to sprinkle
1 tbsp slivered pistachios + to sprinkle
1 tbsp slivered almonds + to sprinkle
Method
1. Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a non-stick pan, add puffed rice and roast till crisp. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool.
2. Heat remaining ghee in the same pan; add mawa and sauté for 2-3 minutes on low heat.
3. Add Sugar-Free Green Powder and mix well, and cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring continuously.
4. Add the roasted puffed rice and mix well. Add green cardamom powder, cashew nuts, slivered pistachios, and slivered almonds; and mix well.
5. Transfer the mixture into a greased burfi tray and spread evenly. Sprinkle cashew nuts, pistachios, and almonds. Gently press with the back of the spoon.
6. Keep aside to set for 2-3 hours. Cut into squares, arrange on a serving plate, and serve.
This special recipe is by Chef Vikas Khanna and you can make it in a short time with the richness of cocoa and delight of chocolate.
Ingredients
· 2 cups desiccated coconut
· 3/4 cup condensed milk
· 8 almonds, finely crushed
· 7.5g of Nutella (7.5g per ladoo)
· Silver leaf (optional)
Instructions:
In a heavy-bottomed pan, add the desiccated coconut and condensed milk
Mix well and Keep stirring as you cook it on a low flame for 4-5 minutes or until the mixture comes together or starts leaving the sides of the pan. Do not overcook.
Transfer the mixture to a bowl and let it cool at room temperature
Divide the mixture into 10 pieces and flatten each piece in your palm, add 7.5g of Nutella and gently wrap it on all sides.
Garnish with crushed almonds and silver leaf (optional)
Serve at room temperature.
