5 Health Benefits of Jasmine Rice

Health Benefits of Jasmine Rice: Jasmine rice is a popular variety of rice that is grown mostly in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. It has a strong aroma that is caused by the production of natural compounds that are aromatic and have fragrance. The most important aromatic compound in jasmine rice is 2-acetyl-1-purroline.
Jasmine rice is sticky in texture and has a slightly sweet taste. It is mostly eaten steamed or boiled because it is not suitable for frying as it can become sticky. Steamed jasmine rice is a good choice for curries and meat. In addition to being a popular form of rice, jasmine rice is also high in calories but has several health benefits. Let us read them below.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of jasmine rice.
1. Promotes Healthy Pregnancy: Folic acid, a synthetic form of folate (Vitamin B9), is a vital nutrient for pregnant women. Consuming folic acid during pregnancy can help prevent neural tube defects in the baby, which are birth defects that affect the brain or spine. Folic acid also plays an important role in the proper growth of the baby's heart and blood vessels. Since jasmine rice is rich in folic acid, it can be a good choice for pregnant women looking to increase their intake of folic acid.
2. Prevents Iron Deficiency: Iron plays an essential role in our body. It not only helps in the production of red blood cells but also strengthens the immune system. In addition, iron transports oxygen in the blood and produces energy. Lack of iron in the body can lead to many health issues, including anemia. Anemia is a condition in which patients suffer from fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, and various other symptoms. Consuming jasmine rice in a daily diet may help prevent the deficiency of iron and the associated health problems.
3. Enhances Digestive Health: Brown jasmine rice is high in insoluble fiber, which helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system. It also helps in getting rid of constipation by softening stools and facilitating nutrient absorption through slowed food passage. Jasmine rice is less processed than other rice varieties and has many nutrients intact.
4. Boosts Immune System: Jasmine rice is available in many colorful varieties, including red, purple, and blue. The colored jasmine rice is loaded with useful compounds like phytonutrients. These phytonutrients prevent cell damage, strengthen the immune system, and enhance overall health.
5. Aids in Weight Loss: Jasmine rice is naturally low in fat. There, it may be a healthy option for people who wish to reduce fat intake or lose weight. Consuming jasmine rice gives a full feeling and therefore prevents overeating.
