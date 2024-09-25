5 Health Benefits of Jasmine Rice

Following are some of the impressive health benefits of jasmine rice.

1. Promotes Healthy Pregnancy: Folic acid, a synthetic form of folate (Vitamin B9), is a vital nutrient for pregnant women. Consuming folic acid during pregnancy can help prevent neural tube defects in the baby, which are birth defects that affect the brain or spine. Folic acid also plays an important role in the proper growth of the baby's heart and blood vessels. Since jasmine rice is rich in folic acid, it can be a good choice for pregnant women looking to increase their intake of folic acid.

2. Prevents Iron Deficiency: Iron plays an essential role in our body. It not only helps in the production of red blood cells but also strengthens the immune system. In addition, iron transports oxygen in the blood and produces energy. Lack of iron in the body can lead to many health issues, including anemia. Anemia is a condition in which patients suffer from fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, and various other symptoms. Consuming jasmine rice in a daily diet may help prevent the deficiency of iron and the associated health problems.