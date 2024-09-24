5 Health Benefits of Brown Rice

advertisement
Health Benefits of Brown Rice: Brown rice has gained immense popularity in recent years. It is largely associated with healthier eating, as it is a whole grain that contains bran and germ. While white rice is stripped of its hull, bran, and germ, brown rice is less processed and has only the hull removed. This leaves in the nutrient-packed bran and germ, which are essential for a healthy diet.
Brown rice has a low glycemic index (GI), which prevents it from causing your blood sugar to spike after eating. This is beneficial for those who are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Studies show that eating three servings of whole grains, including brown rice, can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 32 percent. People who eat a lot of white rice are 17 percent more likely to develop diabetes than those who eat less.
Brown rice is a rich source of dietary fiber, which can reduce your risk of death from heart disease. Overall, eating more brown rice can help in reducing the risk of heart disease by up to 22 percent and stroke by 12 percent. This is because brown rice contains essential nutrients that can improve heart health and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.
Let us read some of the impressive health benefits of brown rice below.
1. Promotes Weight Loss: Brown rice is high in fiber, which helps you to feel fuller and eat fewer calories. Studies have shown that people who eat more whole grains, such as brown rice, can weigh less than those who eat fewer whole grains.
2. Supports Heart Health: Brown rice is rich in fiber and compounds like lignans that help to reduce the risk of heart disease. Consuming lignan-rich foods, such as whole grains, flax seeds, sesame seeds, and nuts, has been associated with reduced cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and decreased artery stiffness.
3. Regulates Blood Sugar: Brown rice is a good source of fiber, which can help to slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and prevent spikes in blood sugar levels. This is beneficial for people with diabetes or other conditions that can lead to high blood sugar levels.
4. Reduces Cancer Risk: Brown rice, being a whole grain, is rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals that have been linked to a reduced risk of certain types of cancer, including colorectal cancer. The fiber content in brown rice also plays a role in promoting a healthy gut microbiome, which is associated with a lower risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.
5. Enhances Digestive Health: Brown rice is a nutritious staple that can be easily incorporated into the daily diet to support digestive health. The fiber present in brown rice aids in regulating bowel movements and maintaining feelings of fullness. Research suggests that the bran layer on brown rice may have the ability to slow down the emptying of the stomach, leading to bulkier stools. Additionally, the fiber content in brown rice provides relief from conditions such as constipation and colitis.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
