5 Health Benefits of Peppermint Tea

advertisement
Health Benefits of Peppermint Tea: Peppermint, a cross between watermint and spearmint, is native to Europe and Asia. For thousands of years, people have used it for its pleasant, minty taste and numerous health benefits. The essential oil found in peppermint is menthol, which gives the plant its cooling properties and recognizable minty scent.
Peppermint tea is generally sweet and free of caffeine. Many studies have shown that peppermint tea may have health benefits such as improving digestion, boosting focus, and relieving migraine. Peppermint tea is typically consumed as a beverage. Let us read some of the possible benefits of drinking peppermint tea below.
Following are some of the top health benefits of peppermint tea.
1. Alleviates Digestive Problems: Peppermint may help alleviate digestive problems such as gas, bloating, and indigestion. This is because peppermint relaxes the digestive system and eases pain. Additionally, some animal studies indicate that peppermint can prevent smooth muscle contractions, which can help relieve spasms in the gut. While there are no studies on peppermint tea and digestion, experts believe that the tea may have similar health benefits.
2. Relieves Headaches and Migraines: Peppermint, known for its muscle-relaxing and pain-relieving properties, has the potential to alleviate certain types of headaches. The menthol found in peppermint oil stimulates blood flow and offers a cooling sensation, which may contribute to pain relief. While there is limited scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of peppermint tea in relaxing muscles and reducing headache pain through its aroma, applying peppermint oil directly to the temples may provide some relief.
3. Prevents Menstrual Cramps: According to a study published in 2016, peppermint oil capsules were found to be equally effective in reducing menstrual pain as mefenamic acid, a common over-the-counter pain medication. The research team tested the effectiveness of peppermint oil on 127 young women with dysmenorrhea and found some promising results. Some people also consume peppermint tea as a home remedy for menstrual cramping.
4. Alleviates Nasal Congestion: Although consuming peppermint tea won't cure a cold on its own, the menthol scent of the mint combined with the steam from the tea could help clear your nasal passages if you have a blocked nose.
5. Prevents Bad Breath: Peppermint not only has a refreshing flavor, but its antibacterial qualities may also aid in eliminating the microorganisms that are causing the mouth odor. It's also said to prevent a film of bacteria from accumulating on your teeth, maintaining the health of your whites.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)