5 Health Benefits of Black Cumin (Kalonji)

Health Benefits of Black Cumin (Kalonji): Black cumin, also known as black seed or kalonji, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It is packed with nutrients and has a wide range of health benefits due to the presence of an important compound known as thymoquinone.

The medicinal properties of black cumin are well known. It has been used as a natural remedy for treating several health conditions including bronchitis and diarrhea. Kalonji is also a popular culinary ingredient, as it is used as a spice in many dishes.

Black cumin is a flowering plant that grows up to 12 inches (30 cm) tall. It produces a fruit with seeds. The seeds are used as a flavorful spice in many cuisines. In addition to culinary and medicinal uses, black cumin is also known for its nutritional benefits as it contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.