5 Health Benefits of Eating White Rice Everyday

White rice has been in the limelight for quite some time now and definitely not for the right reasons. But does deserve the backlash it is getting? We don't think so. White rice may not be as healthy as the brown rice but it is better in some cases. White rice is highly processed and missing its hull (the hard protective coating), bran (outer layer), and germ (nutrient-rich core) while in brown rice, only the hull is removed.

Though white rice is processed, it is not that bad since the low fiber content and presence of folate makes it a better option who need nutrients and have digestive issues. You can always have lentils, vegetables, and meat with white rice for a balanced diet.

Check out the benefits of white rice in detail below.