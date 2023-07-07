5 Health Benefits of Eating Dark Chocolate

1. Dark chocolates are nutritious and as per Healthline, a 100-gram bar of dark chocolate with 70–85% cocoa contains:

11 grams of fiber

66% of the DV for iron

57% of the DV for magnesium

196% of the DV for copper

85% of the DV for manganese

Besides all these, it also contains potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. Make sure to eat in moderation because chocolates are also high in calories.

2. Dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants- Research proves that chocolates are high in antioxidants and have high ORAC (oxygen radical absorbance capacity), a measure of the antioxidant activity of foods. Dark chocolate is loaded with organic compounds that are biologically active and these include polyphenols, flavanols, and catechins. Polyphenols in dark chocolate help lower some forms of LDL cholesterol when combined with other foods like almonds and cocoa.

3. Helps Improve Blood Flow and Lower Blood Pressure- The flavonoids in dark chocolate help stimulate the endothelium, the lining of arteries to produce nitric oxide (NO). NO sends signals to the arteries to relax thus lowering the resistance to blood flow and reducing blood pressure. Research also proves that the effects of chocolates on blood pressure and blood flow are mild.

4. Protects the Heart from several diseases- Dark chocolate can improve several important risk factors for heart disease thus protecting the heart against high cholesterol. Research proves that eating dark chocolate with flavanol lycopene can significantly decrease levels of total cholesterol, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, and triglycerides. it also prevents some forms of LDL cholesterol from oxidizing. Oxidation makes the LDL particle reactive and capable of damaging other tissues. The flavanols in dark chocolate can also reduce insulin resistance thus reducing the risk of heart diseases and diabetes.

5. Protects the Skin Against the Sun- The bioactive compounds in dark chocolate may also be beneficial for your skin. The flavanols protect the skin against sun damage, improve blood flow to the skin, and increase skin density and hydration. The minimal erythemal dose (MED) is the minimum amount of UVB rays that can cause redness in the skin 24 hours after exposure. Studies have shown that MED can increase and even double i we eat high-flavanol dark chocolate or cocoa for 12 weeks thus providing better protection against the sun.