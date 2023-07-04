5 Benefits of Including Hemp Seeds In Your Diet

Hemp seeds come from the Cannabis sativa plant and they do not have any miraculous effects on health but these small, brown seeds are rich in nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fatty acids, including omega-3s and omega-6s. These seeds are also rich in antioxidants that help reduce symptoms of various chronic diseases.

There are various ways you can include hemp seeds in your diet and a few ways to try daily are:

Sprinkle whole or ground seeds on cereal or yogurt

Add the seeds to smoothies

Add hemp seeds while baking.

Making hemp milk at home using whole seeds

Consume it as a part of healthy snacks with other seeds, or nuts, on a salad

Let's know the benefits of hemp seeds in detail.