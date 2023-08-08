5 Health Benefits of Cycling: What Does Cycling Do for Your Body?

benefits of cycling
(Image: iStock)
We all want to stay fit and healthy and we look for fun activities to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Cycling is a low-impact aerobic exercise and it has various health benefits. The intensity of cycling differs and has more benefits. Cycling can be used as a leisure activity, as a mode of transportation, or as an intense, competitive endeavor.
Cycling can be a wonderful workout that keeps you active and both physically and mentally healthy. Let's take a look at some of the benefits of cycling that can enhance your fitness level and well-being.
Cycling when practiced at a high intensity regularly, can help lower your body fat levels thus promoting weight loss and promotes weight management. Research proves that sprint and strength training with regular cycling can help increase metabolism and build muscle. It also helps burn calories even while at rest.
Cycling may help improve cholesterol levels which further helps boost cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack. Research has proved that indoor cycling has a positive effect on total cholesterol since it boosts HDL (good) cholesterol levels while lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
Cycling helps manage feelings of stress, depression, or anxiety. One needs to focus on the road or your cadence while cycling which further helps develop concentration and presence of mind. This helps calm your chaotic mind by distracting it. Cycling is a form of exercise that promotes the release of endorphins in your body and helps you feel better while lowering your stress levels.
Research proves that biking outside improves cognitive functioning and well-being for older adults. It helps fight feelings of lethargy and boosts mental energy in case your brain is moving slowly.
According to Healthline, cycling is a fantastic part of your cancer recovery plan. Cancer patients experience low energy and pain during treatment which can be managed by fun physical activities under an expert's guidance. Cycling can reduce your risk for certain types of cancer, one of them being breast cancer.
