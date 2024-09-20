5 Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea

advertisement
Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea: Hibiscus, a flowering plant that thrives in warmer climates, produces deep red flowers with a sweet and tart cranberry-like flavor. The part of the hibiscus plant used for making tea is known as the calyx. It protects and supports the flower.
Hibiscus has cultural significance in many parts of the world and is generally used in food and traditional medicine. It has been used to treat a wide range of conditions for centuries, including high blood pressure, indigestion, and obesity.
Modern science also suggests that there may be other health benefits to using the hibiscus plant, including lowering blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight management. However, more research is required to confirm these findings.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of hibiscus tea.
1. Prevents Disease: The Hibiscus plant is rich in many antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, Vitamin C, and anthocyanin. These antioxidants help the body fight off harmful molecules called free radicals. Free radicals are linked to several different diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Although the body's antioxidants fight against the free radical damage, antioxidant-rich foods can also help prevent disease.
2. Reduces Inflammation: The anti-inflammatory properties of hibiscus have been demonstrated in several animal and human investigations. Numerous disorders, including cancer, asthma, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, and rheumatoid arthritis, are caused by inflammation. It appears that hibiscus may have anti-inflammatory properties, however, more research is required to reach a definitive conclusion.
3. Lowers Blood Pressure: High blood pressure, affecting nearly half of all adults in the United States can lead to severe health issues such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease. Clinical trials have demonstrated that drinking hibiscus tea can lower blood pressure in humans. However, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health cautions that hibiscus and other herbal remedies only modestly reduce blood pressure and cannot substitute medications for individuals diagnosed with high blood pressure.
4. Lowers Cholesterol: High cholesterol affects millions of adults and can lead to serious health issues such as heart attack and stroke. Although some clinical studies have shown that hibiscus may lower cholesterol levels, others have shown little to no effect. While hibiscus tea may help maintain healthy cholesterol levels, more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness.
5. Promotes Weight Loss: Numerous studies indicate that hibiscus extract, which is more concentrated than hibiscus tea, has a good effect on weight loss, which may help avoid obesity. There isn't any proof, though, that hibiscus tea has the same effect.
