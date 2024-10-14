5 Health Benefits of Breadfruit

Health Benefits of Breadfruit: Breadfruit (Artocarpus altilis), a nutritious fruit native to South America, offers a range of potential health benefits due to its rich vitamin and mineral content. It is particularly high in complex carbohydrates and low in fat and cholesterol.

Breadfruit belongs to the Moraceae family and is related to jackfruit and mulberry trees. The fruit has a rough, green exterior and a white, fibrous interior. Both the fruit and seeds are edible while the roots and leaves are used for medicinal purposes.

The vitamins and minerals found in breadfruit serve many health benefits, including support for joint and eye health, as well as anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. While many traditional uses of breadfruit lack scientific evidence, the fruit is believed to lower blood pressure by decreasing heart rate and weakening the force of heart muscle contractions.