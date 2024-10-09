5 Health Benefits of Kelp (Seaweed)

Health Benefits of Kelp: Kelp is a large, brown seaweed found in shallow, nutrient-rich saltwater near coastlines worldwide. It is gaining attention for its potential health benefits. While commonly used as a thickener in foods like ice cream and salad dressing, kelp is a nutritional powerhouse packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Often used in Japanese cuisine, particularly in dishes like miso soup and udon, kelp contains sodium alginate that is responsible for its thickening properties. The kelp most commonly used in Japanese dishes is kombu.

Rich in umami, the fifth lesser-known taste alongside sweet, sour, bitter, and salty, kelp imparts a savory or meaty flavor to food. Although many health benefits surrounding kelp remain unproven, its nutritional value is undeniable. Kelp is a nutritional powerhouse packed with vitamins, minerals like iodine, and antioxidants. It contains ten times more minerals than plants grown in soil.