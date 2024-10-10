5 Health Benefits of Loquats

advertisement
Health Benefits of Loquats: Loquats, a fruit native to China, are gaining attention for their potential health benefits. The sweet, round fruits, which grow in clusters and range in color from yellow to red-orange, have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years.
Loquat trees, part of the rose family, are known for their fruit, also called Japanese plums. These bright orange ovals, about 1-2 inches long, contain large brown seeds and a unique tart and sweet flavor.
Traditional Chinese medicine has long utilized loquat fruits, leaves, and seeds to treat various conditions, including cough, diabetes, and cancer. Portuguese explorers introduced the fruit to Europe in the 16th century. Loquats are enjoyed fresh, as an extract, or in jams, pies, and juices. The leaves and flowers are also sometimes used in teas.
Studies suggest that loquats may offer a range of health benefits, including protection against certain diseases. The fruit, seeds, and leaves contain potent plant compounds that contribute to these potential benefits.
1. Prevent Disease: Loquats are rich in antioxidants, particularly carotenoids, which help boost the immune system and protect against disease.
2. Prevent Cancer: Research suggests that loquats may help prevent cancer by suppressing tumor growth and eliminating cancer cells.
3. Manage Diabetes: Loquat leaf extract has been shown to help prevent and control both type 1 and type 2 diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels and increasing insulin sensitivity.
4. Treat Inflammation: Loquats have been used in Chinese medicine for centuries to treat inflammation. Several substances found in loquats, such as triterpene acids, reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation in the body can lead to many health issues. For example, inflammation of the lungs causes bronchitis and coughing. In several studies, loquat leaf extracts showed anti-inflammatory effects that helped reduce chronic bronchitis.
5. Promote Eye Health: Loquats are a good source of nutrients that support eye health. They contain compounds like beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which may protect against common eye conditions and support overall eye health by reducing oxidative damage and inflammation.
