5 Drinks to Fight Against Hormonal Imbalance

Drinks that can help fight hormonal imbalance
(Photo: iStock)
Hormones play a vital role in keeping us overall healthy and if they ever get out of whack, they can cause serious issues like mood swings, weight gain, skin issues, insomnia, low libido, etc.
Hormones are chemical signals that our bodies produce to keep our internal systems working as they should- including our reproductive systems and metabolism. At times, our hormone levels fluctuate naturally and there are unexpected changes in hormone levels that make us feel unsettled through puberty, menopause, or a menstrual cycle.
Sometimes our bodies start to produce too much or too little of a particular hormone which results in unwanted side effects of hormonal imbalance. Thus, here are a few drinks that can help reduce the symptoms of hormonal imbalance.
According to research, it takes your body eight hours to dehydrate and lose vasopressin. In case you consume a heavy dinner, your digestive tract might be irritated and throw off your hormones. A cup of warm lemon water is packed with vitamin C that can improve your skin, boosts your energy, and improves your immunity. It helps clean your liver, supports good digestion, and provides antibacterial properties.
It promotes the production of bile in the liver and promotes the release of feel-good hormones as well.
Green tea is one of the best drinks to balance hormones because of its richness in powerful antioxidants that have a positive impact on hormones, specifically, female hormone regulation.
The rich source of antioxidants in green tea acts against cell-damaging chemicals that promote aging, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s. These antioxidants help reduce insulin and estradiol in women, reducing the risk of breast cancer.
Turmeric milk, popularly known as golden milk is a well-known Indian drink made out of turmeric that provides a number of body-healing benefits. It is known to have anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties which makes it a great drink to balance hormones.
The key ingredient in golden milk is turmeric, a spice with antioxidants that help fight cell damage, ease stress levels, and reduce the body’s inflammation levels. They also boost the production of serotonin and dopamine which reduce the symptoms of insomnia and help you sleep better at night.
Kombucha is a brewed, sweetened black or green tea that people have been consuming for years due to its various health benefits. According to NCBI, kombucha helps manage hormone imbalance symptoms and the rich probiotic help restore hormone and digestive system balance.
The antioxidants in kombucha help improve reproductive health by detoxing harmful bacteria, yeast, and toxins. They also help boost energy levels and fight oxidative stress. Regular consumption of kombucha slows down carb digestion and prevents insulin resistance.
Matcha tea has become popular recently and it is filled with powerful antioxidants that help fight hormone imbalance. Matcha contains polyphenols and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation throughout the body thus promoting healthy organs. It plays an essential role in regulating hormones during menopause or other hormonal changes.
Other benefits of matcha tea include: boosting metabolism and burning calories, promoting natural detoxification thus relaxing and calming the mind. The high fiber, vitamin, and chlorophyll content make it nutritious. It also helps enhance mood and concentration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)