5 Benefits of Consuming Stevia

Stevia is also known as Stevia rebaudiana and it is a plant that is a member of the chrysanthemum family, a subgroup of the Asteraceae family (ragweed family). Some people buy stevia from the market and some grow at home, one should know that there's a difference between the two.

Stevia products found in grocery stores include- Truvia and Stevia in the Raw which do not contain whole stevia leaf and they are prepared from a highly refined stevia leaf extract called rebaudioside A (Reb-A).

Few stevia products have very little stevia in them and the extract, Reb-A is about 200 times sweeter than table sugar. Sweeteners made with Reb-A are considered “novel sweeteners” since they are prepared after blending them with different sweeteners like erythritol (sugar alcohol) and dextrose (glucose).