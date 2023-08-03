5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Olive Oil

Olive oil is obtained from grinding or pressing whole olives and collecting the oil that seeps out. Olive oil can be used in all kinds of dishes. You can cook the dishes in it, drizzle it on bread, pasta, or salads, or use it as an ingredient while baking. Moreover, olive oil not only has various uses but has multiple health benefits as well.

Olive oil is of three types, or grades: extra virgin, virgin, and refined. They’re categorized on the basis of the method of processing they go through before they’re bottled and sold. Refined olive oil is the most processed of the three.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of olive oil in detail.