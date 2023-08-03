5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Olive Oil

Health benefits of olive oil
(Image: iStock)
Olive oil is obtained from grinding or pressing whole olives and collecting the oil that seeps out. Olive oil can be used in all kinds of dishes. You can cook the dishes in it, drizzle it on bread, pasta, or salads, or use it as an ingredient while baking. Moreover, olive oil not only has various uses but has multiple health benefits as well.
Olive oil is of three types, or grades: extra virgin, virgin, and refined. They’re categorized on the basis of the method of processing they go through before they’re bottled and sold. Refined olive oil is the most processed of the three.
Let's have a look at the health benefits of olive oil in detail.
Anti-inflammatory properties- Extra-virgin olive oil can reduce inflammation thus providing protection against diseases like cancer, heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and even obesity. Olive oil has oleocanthal which has a similar effect as ibuprofen. Research also shows that oleic acid, the main fatty acid in olive oil can reduce levels of important inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein (CRP).
Reduces the Risk of Type-2 Diabetes- Olive oil help provide protection against type 2 diabetes. Research has proved that olive oil has beneficial effects on blood sugar and insulin sensitivity A study by PubMed Central also confirmed the protective effects of olive oil. People can consume a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by over 40%.
May Help Fight Alzheimer’s Disease- Alzheimer’s disease is the most common neurodegenerative condition that affects people across the world. It is caused due to a buildup of so-called beta-amyloid plaques inside your brain cells. Research proves that a substance in olive oil can help remove these plaques thus you can consume a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil to improve brain function.
Helps Prevent Weight Gain- It is quite obvious that eating excessive amounts of fat cause unwanted weight gain. Thus, you can try following a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil since research proves that it has favorable effects on body weight. Research also proves that consuming a lot of olive oil is not linked to increased weight.
Helps Prevent Stroke- Stroke is caused due to a disturbance in blood flow to the brain, either due to a blood clot or bleeding. Research proves that people who consumed olive oil were at a much lower risk of stroke than those who did not. Olive oil is the only source of monounsaturated fat associated with a reduced risk of stroke and heart disease.
